Riot Fest Announces Proof of Vaccine or Negative COVID Test Required for 2021 Festival

Home News Skyy Rincon August 21st, 2021 - 2:33 PM

In a recent Facebook post, Riot Fest announced their new COVID-19 policy which requires proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test in order to attend the music festival. The policy is in accordance with the City of Chicago’s requirements.

“We care deeply about our fans, staff, and artists here at Riot Fest,” the post continues, “A full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Riot Fest 2021.”

The festival will be held in Douglass Park in Chicago, Illinois starting September 16 through September 19. The lineup includes hitmakers like Morrissey on September 16, The Smashing Pumpkins and Sublime on September 17, Faith No More and Rancid on September 18 and Slipknot and Machine Gun Kelly on September 19. It was announced earlier this month that Slipknot would be replacing Nine Inch Nails in the lineup for Sunday.

The festival has also added late night show dates with bands like Mr. Bungle, Dinosaur Jr. and Thursday. Tickets for the performances can be purchased directly from Riot Fest.

Riot Fest is not the first festival to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend, many other festivals including Coachella, Stagecoach and other U.S venues have chosen to implement similar guidance in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 especially with the rise in cases due to the new Delta variant which is more transmissible than the original strain of the virus.

Riot Fest was first founded in 2005 in Chicago, Illinois and specializes in punk, rock, alternative, metal and hip-hop. The festival also includes carnival rides, food vendors and other performances.