Pixies Cancel 2021 Tour Over COVID Surge

Home News Casey Melnick August 23rd, 2021 - 12:00 PM

A recent proliferation of COVID-19 cases has many artists, bands and promoters rethinking the viability of live music in today’s uncertain landscape. In the name of safety and well-being, this month has seen some of the industry’s biggest names determine that the time for live music must wait. Today, another major North American tour has been canceled. Alternative rock band Pixies announced that they have canceled their upcoming September tour that was scheduled to kick off September 10th at Port Chester’s Capitol Theatre.

Via an official statement, Pixies announced to their fans that they are canceling their upcoming U.S. tour, which included scheduled appearances at Milwaukee’s Summerfest and Chicago’s Riotfest, due to a recent surge in COVID cases. This surge has been made worse by the highly contagious Delta variant, which is rapidly spreading throughout the U.S. The band shared that they believe they are making the correct decision when it comes to protecting the health of their fans, crew members and themselves.

US 2021 Tour Statement pic.twitter.com/QsdVzwxfuc — PIXIES (@PIXIES) August 23, 2021

Pixies wrote, “We have determined with the current surge in COVID cases — made worse by the Delta variant — that this is the right decision for our fans and crew members’ safety, as well as our own.”

According to the statement, ticket holders can obtain refunds from point of purchase. The 11-date tour was previously scheduled to bring the band to the U.S Midwest, including shows in Pittsburgh, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Chicago and Cleveland. The two Cleveland shows were originally scheduled to feature Nine Inch Nails, who announced last week that they have canceled all of their future 2021 performances.

Pixies were originally formed in Boston, MA, in 1986. One of the most influential bands of the late 1980s rock movement, Pixies have inspired an entire generation of artists including Nirvana, Radiohead, Pearl Jam and many artists today. In July, Miley Cyrus opened her Lollapalooza set with a medley of Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” and “We Can’t Stop.” Still making new music decades after their inception, the band released “Hear Me Out” last September. The song mixes things up and features bassist Paz Lenchantin on vocals.

PIXIES – CANCELED 2021 TOUR DATES

09/10/21 – Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

09/11/21 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

09/13/21 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

09/14/21 – Fort Wayne, IN – Foellinger Theatre,

09/16/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

09/17/21 – Chesterfield, MO – The Factory at The District

09/18/21 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room/Outdoors

09/19/21 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

09/21/21 – Cleveland, OH (with NIN) – Jacobs Pavilion

09/23/21 – Cleveland, OH (with NIN) – Jacobs Pavilion

09/26/21 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat