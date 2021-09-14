Black Friday “Record Store Day” Includes Releases From Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Evanescence And Many Others

Home News Krista Marple September 14th, 2021 - 5:32 PM

This year’s full list of Record Store Day Black Friday releases have officially been announced. The event, which is different from just Record Store Day, falls on November 26 this year.

All Them Witches, Alice Cooper, Dio, Evanescence, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Ozzy Osbourne, Poison and Tesla are just a few that are scheduled to share special releases this year. With over 140 releases from a large variety of artists, the titles will be available online and in participating record stores.

Other big name artists that are listed to participate in the Record Store Day Black Friday event are Aerosmith, The Avett Brothers, Bee Gees, Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Fleetwood Mac, Trippie Redd and many more.

A lost album of Little Richard’s was included in last year’s set of special releases. Southern Child was never released because of Little Richard’s record label at the time. The album, which was recorded in 1972, was shelved for several years and was eventually released on Record Store Day like Little Richard had intended. Along with Little Richard’s album, Record Store Day Black Friday 2020 also included music from Chris Cornell, The Beastie Boys, Puscifer and more.

Record Store Day, which is another event that occurs earlier in the year, faced major issues when the coronavirus outbreak began. COVID caused Record Store Day to push back three separate events after already being postponed once before. The event, which normally would take place in April, was split up and pushed to August, September and October. Record Store Day first began back in 2008 with the intent to support independent record stores.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat