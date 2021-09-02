Judas Priest’s Scott Travis Teases “Whole New Production” For Upcoming U.S. Tour

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 2nd, 2021 - 9:12 PM

Kirby Ray of the Cape Girardeau, Missouri radio station Real Rock 99.3, interviewed Scott Travis, drummer for Judas Priest, about what fans would expect on the rescheduled tour, 50 Heavy Metal Years. The North American tour will start on September 8th in Reading, Pennsylvania and end on November 5th in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

According to Blabbermouth, Scott Travis said, “We have a whole new set designed and the production [and] some props we’ve never used before that are gonna make appearances throughout the show. And so all of that is new, as you have to do with every tour — you have to just come up with all new stuff. It’s almost like a wardrobe; you can’t wear the same thing twice. So, that’s all new.”

Since they have 50 years worth of songs in their catalog Judas Priest will choose song 40, 45 years in the past plus a few new ones. A few of the newer songs will come off of Painkiller and Firepower.

The same thing is happening with their European tour that was supposed to happen back in late May. The new set out date is May 27, 2022 in Russia, Moscow until July 31, 2022 in Oberhausen, Germany.

Below is the interview between Travis and Ray.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat