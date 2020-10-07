Shelved Country-Rock Little Richard Album Southern Child To Be Released For First Time As A Standalone Album for Record Store Day Black Friday 2020

Home News Krista Marple October 7th, 2020 - 7:23 PM

Little Richard’s lost album, Southern Child, will finally be released as he intended it to be on Record Store Day. Record Store Day happens to fall on Black Friday this year. The album was never released due to his at the time record label, Reprise, shelving the completed standalone album.

According to Omnivore Recordings, Little Richard recorded his album in the Spring of 1972. The album consisted mainly of country-rock tunes but he was always known for creating soulful rock music. Since he was known to be such an exuberant and charismatic musician, it comes as no surprise that he confidently embraced a genre of music that he was not publicly known for.

The lost album was finalized and given to the label to be released. However, Reprise chose to release The Second Coming instead. In 2005, Southern Child was released on label retrospective that is out of print. Unfortunately, that means the album is not accessible. That will change come November 27 when the album will be fully released to the public.

Although the album consists of a vibe that isn’t standard for what Little Richard was widely known for, it doesn’t diminish the talents that this man had. Little Richard’s ability to unapologetically adapt to his musical needs is just one reason why he has been such an inspiration to artists all over the world.

Little Richard, born Richard Wayne Penniman, passed away at the age of 87 earlier this year. His cause of death was bone cancer.

Southern Child Track List:

1. California (I’m Comin’)

2. If You Pick Her Too Hard (She Comes Out Of Tune)

3. Burning Up With Love

4. Ain’t No Tellin’

5. Last Year’s Racer Horse (Can’t Run In This Year’s Race)

6. Southern Child

7. In The Name (Version 3)

8. Over Yonder

9. I Git A Little Lonely

10. Puppy Dog Song

Bonus Tracks:

11. In The Name (Version 4, Take 1, False Start)

12. In The Name (Version 4, Take 2)

13. In The Name (Version 4, Take 3)

14. Sneak The Freak