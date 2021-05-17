Alice Cooper Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates with Ace Frehley

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 17th, 2021 - 3:46 PM

Alice Cooper announced a fall 2021 tour with support from another glam rock icon – the original KISS guitarist, Ace Frehley. Cooper is touring behind his 2021 album Detroit Stories, which came out in February.

The tour is bookended by two dates without Frehley, the first at Oceans Resort Casino in Atlantic City, NJ, and the last at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA. In between those, Cooper and Frehley are set to play venues across the eastern United States, including Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre in Farmingville, NY, Ascend Amphitheatre in Nashville, TN, MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL and HEB Center in Austin, TX.

Tickets will be available here for pre-sale tomorrow, May 18, at 10:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins this Friday, May 21, also at 10:00 a.m. local time.

“We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again,” Cooper stated about each night on the tour. “It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”

“I’ve known Alice for over 30 years,” Frehley adds. “We’re good friends, and we’ve toured together numerous times and always had a blast. Our musical roots are very similar, and the combination of our two bands make for a great event that nobody is gonna want to miss. Being off the road for more than a year because of the pandemic has been tough on everyone in the music industry, and I’m really looking forward to seeing all of the fans happy, healthy, and ready to rock.”

Frehley has reunited with KISS a few times since leaving them in 1983, but there has been plenty of drama between him and the band’s remaining founding members, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons. He released his latest solo album, Origins Vol. 2, in September 2020.

Alice Cooper Fall 2021 Tour With Ace Frehley:

9/17 — Atlantic City, NJ — Ovation Hall at Oceans Resort Casino (Without Ace Frehley)

9/18 — Gilford, NH — Bank of NH Pavilion*

9/19 — Bridgeport, CT — Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater*

9/21— Boston, MA — Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

9/22 — Farmingville, NY — Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre at Bald Hill*

9/24 — Chicago, IL — Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

9/25 — Detroit, MI — DTE Energy Music Theatre*

9/27 — Youngstown, OH — Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater*

9/28 — Huber Heights, OH — Rose Music Center*

9/29 — Indianapolis, IN — Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park*

10/1 — Milwaukee, WI — BMO Harris Pavilion*

10/2 — St Louis, MO — Saint Louis Music Park*

10/3 — Nashville, TN — Ascend Amphitheatre*

10/5 — Pikeville, KY — Appalachian Wireless Arena

10/6 — Raleigh, NC — The Red Hat Amphitheater*

10/7 — Charlotte, NC — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

10/9 — Jacksonville, FL — Daily’s Place*

10/10 — West Palm Beach, FL — iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre*

10/11 — Tampa, FL — MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

10/13 — Montgomery, AL — Montgomery Performing Arts Center

10/14 — Birmingham, AL — BJCC Concert Hall

10/18 — Sugar Land, TX — Smart Financial Centre

10/19 — Austin, TX — HEB Center

10/20 — Ft. Worth, TX — Will Rogers Auditorium

10/22 — Tupelo, MS — Bancorp South Arena

10/23 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival (Without Ace Frehley)

*Produced by Live Nation