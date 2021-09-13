Metal Icons Ozzy Osbourne And Lemmy Kilmister United For 30th Anniversary Edition of “Hellraiser”

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 13th, 2021 - 11:59 PM

As the 30th anniverary of “Hellraiser” rolls around, the metal icons Ozzy Osbourne And Lemmy Kilmister unite for an updated version of the track that combines the two versions of the song together. “Hellraiser” was originally released by Ozzy Obbourne in 1991, closely followed by the Motorhead version of the track, and finally listeners get to hear the two voices come together for the ultimate hail-raising.

While the song was in the making in 1991, Osbourne recruited the help of Kilmister with the writing of the lyrics of what would eventually become “Hellraiser,” but the track never gained the notoriety of other songs on the eventual album No More Tears, which laid the track for Motorhead to release their own “Hellraiser” a year later, and this version became much more popular. Released on their March or Die album, “Hellraiser” it gained traction from its inclusion in the Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth movie soundtrack and the music video even featured Lemmy playing a game of poker against the film’s antagonist, Pinhead.

The two legends play “Hellraiser” together in an intuitive way, playing off of each others sections and adding a playfulness to the song that might not have been obvious in their own versions.

Listen to “Hellraiser” here:

“Hellraiser” is set to appear on the No More Tears 30th anniversary album which will be released this Friday September 17 via Epic Records.