Bonnaroo Postpones Festival Opening, Offers Full Refunds Due to Heavy Rain From Hurricane Ida

August 30th, 2021

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival announced on their social media pages that the opening of the festival will be postponed due to heavy rainfall caused by Hurricane Ida. The festival had additionally revealed that they will offer full refunds for anyone who no longer wishes to attend.

We are offering a refund window so Bonnaroovians who no longer wish to attend can request full refunds across all ticket and accommodation types. The refund request window is open NOW and will end on Tuesday, August 31st, 2021 at 8 pm CT. — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

Bonnaroo revealed on the night of August 30 that their campgrounds had been deemed “unusable” following heavy rainfall that ultimately led the festival to reduce their camping capacity. Furthermore, the festival stated that they will be watching the storm overnight to decide on whether or not the event will be able to continue.

The Bonnaroo Team is working around the clock and, just like you, watching the storm very closely. We will provide additional updates as soon as possible! There are low areas of The Farm that may be severely impacted by the rain. — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 31, 2021

The festival is set to take place on September 2 through September 5 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, TN. The headliners include Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Tame Impala, Tyler, The Creator and Rüfüs Du Sol. Other notable acts include Phoebe Bridgers, Jack Harlow and Run the Jewels. The 2020 edition of the music festival was cancelled following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the festival will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test to attend.