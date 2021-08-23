Phoebe Bridgers Moves All Upcoming Shows Outdoors, Requiring Proof of Vaccine

Home News Alison Alber August 23rd, 2021 - 4:20 PM

Indie-rock artist Phoebe Bridgers announced her decision to move all her upcoming tour dates to outdoor venues. With this change, Bridgers is being added to the long list of artists that changed their tour plans in order to keep fans and crews safe during their tours. Because of the venue change, Bridgers also had reschedule some of her dates.

In her series of tweets announcing the change of venue, the artist also shared that by her request, every fan will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test in other to enter the venue. She also asked her fans to wear a mask (in general). You can check out her tweets with the new tour dates below.

Let’s try this again…

In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule. pic.twitter.com/WFMvvnYUH0 — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) August 23, 2021

Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues. And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) August 23, 2021

Bridgers’ upcoming tour was originally planned for 2020 to celebrate her critically acclaimed album Punisher but was ultimately postponed to this year because of the pandemic and the restrictions. She announced her new 2021 tourdates in July this year, it will be her first headlining tour since 2019. The tour is still set to kick off in St. Louis, MO, on September 3rd but instead of being at The Pageant, the concert will be at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.

Bridgers will also hit the stage at multiple music festivals this year, including the Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival, Austin City Limits and Governors Ball which all recently announced their updated COVID policy.

Phoebe Bridgers 2021 Tour Dates:

09/03 – St Louis, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater

09/04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09/05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

09/12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre

09/15 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater

09/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors

09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

09/25 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball

09/26 – Boston MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/27 – Boston MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees