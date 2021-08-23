Phoebe Bridgers Moves All Upcoming Shows Outdoors, Requiring Proof of Vaccine

Indie-rock artist Phoebe Bridgers announced her decision to move all her upcoming tour dates to outdoor venues. With this change, Bridgers is being added to the long list of artists that changed their tour plans in order to keep fans and crews safe during their tours. Because of the venue change, Bridgers also had reschedule some of her dates.
In her series of tweets announcing the change of venue, the artist also shared that by her request, every fan will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test in other to enter the venue. She also asked her fans to wear a mask (in general). You can check out her tweets with the new tour dates below.
Let’s try this again…
In the interest of safety, I’ve decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we’ve needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule. pic.twitter.com/WFMvvnYUH0
— traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) August 23, 2021
Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues.
And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon.
— traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) August 23, 2021
Bridgers’ upcoming tour was originally planned for 2020 to celebrate her critically acclaimed album Punisher but was ultimately postponed to this year because of the pandemic and the restrictions. She announced her new 2021 tourdates in July this year, it will be her first headlining tour since 2019. The tour is still set to kick off in St. Louis, MO, on September 3rd but instead of being at The Pageant, the concert will be at the Chesterfield Amphitheater.
Bridgers will also hit the stage at multiple music festivals this year, including the Bonnaroo Music & Arts festival, Austin City Limits and Governors Ball which all recently announced their updated COVID policy.
Phoebe Bridgers 2021 Tour Dates:
09/03 – St Louis, MO @ Chesterfield Amphitheater
09/04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
09/05 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater
09/08 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
09/12 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
09/14 – Detroit, MI @ The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
09/15 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark Amphitheater
09/17 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors
09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
09/19 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann
09/23 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
09/25 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
09/26 – Boston MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/27 – Boston MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
09/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
10/02 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
10/09 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/16 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees