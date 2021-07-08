Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Drop From Bonnaroo 2021 Lineup, Khruangbin and RÜFÜS DU SOL Are Added

Home News Alison Alber July 8th, 2021 - 8:25 PM

Originally planned for 2020, the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival postponed its dates to 2021. Now the festival announced some changes to its lineup. Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will now no longer be part of the festival. Bonnaroo, happening September 2-5, in Manchester, TN has announced that Khruangbin and RÜFÜS DU SOL will join the lineup instead.

Lana Del Rey made headlines recently with questionable mask choices and controversial statements, but also because of her newest album Chemtrails Over the Country Club. The follow-up album Blue Banister was set to be released on July 4th but has been pushed back to another unknown date. Del Rey also hinted at the release of a country cover album, but nothing concrete yet. It’s safe to say, Del Rey is still actively making music besides dropping out of the festival.

Janelle Monae shared her new song “Stronger” for the Netflix series We The People just last week. Last year in October the singer performed her first-ever Virtual Reality live stream. The event was part of the series finale of HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard also had a very active year so far. The band dropped their newest album Butterfly 3000 in June this year. Shortly after they released an animated video to their song “Dreams.” The band also pushed back their announced tour dates from 2021 to 2022. The initial tour was planned for Spring 2020, then pushed to Fall 2021 and now Fall 2022.

But besides artists dropping out, the festival will still feature some popular acts like the Foo Fighters, who dropped their album Medicine at Midnight earlier this year. Hip Hop artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo and Tyler, the Creator also set to perform during the festival.

