Run The Jewels Announces Upcoming RTJ4 Anniversary Dates

Rap duo Run The Jewels have announced their line-up of RTJ4 anniversary dates for 2021-2022. The collective are scheduled to play at a slew of live music festivals and will also be joining Rage Against The Machine as supporting artists in 2022.
According to the new 2021-2022 line-up, rapper Killer Mike and rapper/producer EI-P are scheduled to play at some very notable festivals and venues, including Bonnaroo, Riot fest, Summerfest, and Shaky Knees. On the Public Services Announcement Tour with Rage Against the Machine, the duo will be playing other notably famous venues such as O2 Academy 1, Oakland Arena, and Madison Square Garden.
The PSA tour was first announced back in January 2020, and was scheduled to begin in El Paso, TX on March 26,2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rage Against the Machine were forced to cancel their tour.
The RTJ4 2021 tour officially kicks off in Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo Music Festival on September 3, 2021.
RTJ4 Anniversary Tour Dates 2021
09/03/21 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival
09/04/21 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Napa Valley
09/17/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
09/18/21 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
10/23/21- Central Park Atlanta, GA -Shaky Knees
Public Service Announcement Tour w/ Rage Against the Machine 2022
03/31/22 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center
04/02/22 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center
04/04/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
04/06/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
04/26/22 – Oakland CA – Oakland Arena
04/28/22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
04/30/22 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
05/02/22- Portland, OR – Moda Center
05/05/22 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
05/07/22 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
05/09/22 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
05/11/22 – Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place
05/13/22 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
05/15/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
05/16/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
05/18./22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
05/20/22 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
05/22/22 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
05/23/22 – Detroit Michigan – Little Caesars Arena
06/02/22 – London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy
06/05/22 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands
06/06/22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse
06/07/22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 1
06/10/22 – Primavera Sound Festival Second Weekend
07/09/22 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/11/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
07/12/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center
07/15/22 – Ottawa, ON – RBC Ottawa Bluesfest, LeBreton Flats
07/19/22 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre
07/21/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
07/23/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
07/25/22 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center
07/27/22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/29/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
07/23/22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
08/02/22 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
08/03/22 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
08/08/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/09/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/11/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/12/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
08/14/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna