Run The Jewels Announces Upcoming RTJ4 Anniversary Dates

Home News Dayzsha Lino June 5th, 2021 - 12:56 AM

Rap duo Run The Jewels have announced their line-up of RTJ4 anniversary dates for 2021-2022. The collective are scheduled to play at a slew of live music festivals and will also be joining Rage Against The Machine as supporting artists in 2022.

According to the new 2021-2022 line-up, rapper Killer Mike and rapper/producer EI-P are scheduled to play at some very notable festivals and venues, including Bonnaroo, Riot fest, Summerfest, and Shaky Knees. On the Public Services Announcement Tour with Rage Against the Machine, the duo will be playing other notably famous venues such as O2 Academy 1, Oakland Arena, and Madison Square Garden.

The PSA tour was first announced back in January 2020, and was scheduled to begin in El Paso, TX on March 26,2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rage Against the Machine were forced to cancel their tour.

The RTJ4 2021 tour officially kicks off in Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo Music Festival on September 3, 2021.

RTJ4 Anniversary Tour Dates 2021

09/03/21 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival

09/04/21 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Napa Valley

09/17/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

09/18/21 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

10/23/21- Central Park Atlanta, GA -Shaky Knees

Public Service Announcement Tour w/ Rage Against the Machine 2022

03/31/22 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

04/02/22 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center

04/04/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

04/06/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

04/26/22 – Oakland CA – Oakland Arena

04/28/22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

04/30/22 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

05/02/22- Portland, OR – Moda Center

05/05/22 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

05/07/22 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

05/09/22 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

05/11/22 – Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place

05/13/22 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/15/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

05/16/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

05/18./22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

05/20/22 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

05/22/22 – Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

05/23/22 – Detroit Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

06/02/22 – London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy

06/05/22 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

06/06/22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

06/07/22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 1

06/10/22 – Primavera Sound Festival Second Weekend

07/09/22 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

07/11/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

07/12/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

07/15/22 – Ottawa, ON – RBC Ottawa Bluesfest, LeBreton Flats

07/19/22 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre

07/21/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

07/23/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

07/25/22 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center

07/27/22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

07/29/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

07/23/22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

08/02/22 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

08/03/22 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

08/08/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/09/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/11/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/12/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

08/14/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna