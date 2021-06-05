 Run The Jewels Announces Upcoming RTJ4 Anniversary Dates - mxdwn Music

Run The Jewels Announces Upcoming RTJ4 Anniversary Dates

June 5th, 2021 - 12:56 AM

Rap duo Run The Jewels have announced their line-up of RTJ4 anniversary dates for 2021-2022. The collective are scheduled to play at a slew of live music festivals and will also be joining Rage Against The Machine as supporting artists in 2022. 

According to the new 2021-2022 line-up, rapper Killer Mike and rapper/producer EI-P are scheduled to play at some very notable festivals and venues, including Bonnaroo, Riot fest, Summerfest, and Shaky Knees. On the Public Services Announcement Tour with Rage Against the Machine, the duo will be playing other notably famous venues such as O2 Academy 1, Oakland Arena, and Madison Square Garden. 

The PSA tour was first announced back in January 2020, and was scheduled to begin in El Paso, TX on March 26,2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rage Against the Machine were forced to cancel their tour. 

The RTJ4 2021 tour officially kicks off in Manchester, TN at Bonnaroo Music Festival on September 3, 2021. 

 

RTJ4 Anniversary Tour Dates 2021 

09/03/21 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music Festival

09/04/21 – Napa, CA – Bottlerock Napa Valley 

09/17/21 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest 

09/18/21 – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest 

10/23/21- Central Park Atlanta, GA -Shaky Knees  

 

Public Service Announcement Tour w/ Rage Against the Machine 2022

03/31/22 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center 

04/02/22 – Las Cruces, NM – Pan American Center 

04/04/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena 

04/06/22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena 

04/26/22 – Oakland CA – Oakland Arena 

04/28/22 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena 

04/30/22 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome 

05/02/22- Portland, OR – Moda Center 

05/05/22 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum 

05/07/22 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place 

05/09/22 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

05/11/22 – Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place 

05/13/22 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center 

05/15/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center 

05/16/22 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center 

05/18./22 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center 

05/20/22 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center 

05/22/22 –  Detroit, Michigan – Little Caesars Arena

05/23/22 – Detroit Michigan – Little Caesars Arena 

06/02/22 – London, UK – O2 Brixton Academy 

06/05/22 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands 

06/06/22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Victoria Warehouse

06/07/22 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy 1 

06/10/22 – Primavera Sound Festival Second Weekend 

07/09/22 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre 

07/11/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center 

07/12/22 – Chicago, IL – United Center 

07/15/22 – Ottawa, ON – RBC Ottawa Bluesfest, LeBreton Flats 

07/19/22 – Hamilton, ON – FirstOntario Centre 

07/21/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena 

07/23/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

07/25/22 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center 

07/27/22 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 

07/29/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena 

07/23/22 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 

08/02/22 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena 

08/03/22 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena 

08/08/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

08/09/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

08/11/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

08/12/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

08/14/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

 

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

