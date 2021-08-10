Bonnaroo Announces COVID-19 Vaccinations or Negative Test Required for Entry

Home News Alison Alber August 10th, 2021 - 12:33 PM

Music and arts festival Bonnaroo shared their new COVID-19 policy. Attendees of the festival will have to provide proof of vaccination, and people who are not vaccinated will have to provide a negative test that is less than 72 hours old. As the delta variant of COVID keeps spreading, multiple other festivals updated their policies, most recently Lollapalooza.

Consequence reports that the festival will provide rapid testing on-site for a $40 fee. They will also require people who are not vaccinated to wear a mask for the entirety of the festival. Everyone, vaccinated or not, is required to wear a mask when attending indoor events like the Plaza Barn, General Store and other indoor events.

If an attendee is tested positive by the medical staff on-site, they will be provided with a second test to confirm the result. Once they have tested positive a second time, the person’s wristband will be removed, and they will be provided with instructions on how to request a refund.

Positive tested individuals will not be permitted on the festival grounds and will be asked to leave after collecting their belongings.

Check out the official announcement by the festival below:

The safety of our patrons and staff is our number one priority. As such a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend Bonnaroo 2021. pic.twitter.com/KnwCJWaNf4 — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 10, 2021

Bonnaroo strongly encourages vaccination. The last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or a single dose of Johnson and Johnson is Thursday, August 19th. — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 10, 2021

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first entering Centeroo. Bonnaroo requests that unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times while on The Farm. — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) August 10, 2021

Bonnaroo was canceled last year due to the ongoing pandemic. This year’s festival will be on September 2-5 in Manchester, Tennessee. Last month, the festival went through some lineup changes, as Lana Del Rey, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and Janelle Monáe dropped out of the festival. Khruangbin and RUFÜS DU SOL then replaced the artists.

Other artists included in the lineup are Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Tyler The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Isbell made headlines this week by announcing he would only perform for a vaccinated crowd or not at all, saying, “I’m all for freedom, but I think if you’re dead, you don’t have any freedoms at all.”