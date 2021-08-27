Foo Fighters Welcome Nandi Bushell On Stage For Electrifying Performance Of “Everlong”

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 27th, 2021 - 1:48 PM

The Foo Fighters brought on a surprise gues at their performance at The Forum in Los Angeles. During their sold out event, the Foo Fighters welcomed Nandi Bushell, an 11-year-old music prodigy during their closing performance of “Everlong.” The Foo Fighters’ David Grohl jokingly called Nandi Bushell his “arch nemesis” to the crowd after the young star shot to fame after challenging him to a drum off, where she “whooped his ass” according to Grohl.

Bushell has been hanging out with some big names as of late, getting the chance to jam with Matt Helders from the Artic Monkeys, and sat down for an interview with Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers. Despite what is her busy day to day being a child prodigy, Bushell put her experience on Instagram, writing “It Happened!!! It was #EPIC!!! Tonight I jammed with the @foofighters live @theforum!!! Wow!!! What an INCREDIBLE night! THANK YOU @foofighters @davestruestories! Thank you @taylorhawkinsofficial thank you everyone who made this possible!!! #foofighters #davegrohl #theforum #everlong – It’s my Daddy screaming a lot and filmed this video. MORE TO COME!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nandi Bushell 🥁🎸🎤👧🏽❤️ (@nandi_bushell)

After her introduction by David Grohl, in which he said that “We’ve had the honor to jam with some pretty amazing people over the years. Some Beatles, some Stones, some Pink Floyds. But this one right here takes the cake,” she came out to a thunderous welcome from the audience. Catch footage from the performance down below.

This is not the first, or the last time the two will run into each other, since Bushell has already written a song, “Rock and Grohl,” in response to a challenge by the famous musician. Meanwhile the Foo Fighters have added to their live performace roster, recently being added to the lineup of Shaky Knees, and turning heads in their latest stand off with the Westboro Baptist Church.

Photo Credit Lynn Schulz