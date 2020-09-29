Bonnaroo Postpones Festival Again, Planned Date Now September 2021

Home News Aaron Grech September 29th, 2020 - 4:20 PM

The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee was forced to postpone its 2020 event due to COVID-19 and set the date for this September. During the summer however, its event organizers announced that it had cancelled its 2020 edition altogether, but the festival is set to come back September 2 to 5, 2021.

Upon the event’s cancellation back in June, ticket holders were given the option to have either a refund or the option to roll those tickets over into the 2021 event. Ticketholders will be automatically enrolled in the rollover for next year, but those who seek a refund can reach out to Frontgate Account beginning on September 30 at 8 AM CT, until October 31 at 11:59 PM CT.

“We want to thank you for being a loyal Bonnaroovian,” organizers wrote in a statement to BrooklynVegan, “and we appreciate your patience as we navigate the best options to ensure we can be together on the Farm in 2021. The dates we originally announced for Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2021 have changed. Bonnaroo will now take place on September 2-5, 2021. Information on lineup, camping and accommodations will be available at a later date.”

The event held a live stream this year featuring appearances from the likes of Charli XCX, David Lynch, Laura Jane Grace and Jamila Woods. The event also unearthed video footage from its archives, featuring performances from James Brown, The xx, Beastie Boys and Alabama Shakes. The Bonnarroo 2020 lineup was originally set to feature Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Weeknd, Lana Del Rey, Tool, Vampire Weekend, the 1975, Run the Jewels and Alabama Shakes’ frontwoman Brittany Howard.