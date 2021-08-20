Slipknot’s Corey Taylor is “Very, Very Sick” With COVID-19

Home News Dylan Clark August 20th, 2021 - 8:10 PM

Corey Taylor, lead singer of Slipknot and Stone Sour, revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taylor, who is fully vaccinated, made the announcement via a short video message posted on the Instagram page of “Astronomicon,” which he was scheduled to appear at this weekend.

“I woke up today and tested positive, and I’m very, very sick,” Taylor said in the brief video statement addressing the status of his scheduled appearance at “Astronomicon 4.” He continued, “I’m not gonna be able to make it this weekend, and I am absolutely devastated. I am so sorry, I hope everyone has a good time, and I promise you I will absolutely try to get back there as soon as I can.”

In the statement, Taylor mentioned the fact that he is fully vaccinated, lessening his concerns over the illness. “I’m vaccinated, so I’m not worried,” he said. “But I certainly wouldn’t want to spread it to anyone else. So, everybody be safe out there, and thank you so much, and I will see you again, I promise.”

Taylor has been a vocal advocate for vaccination and general safety guidelines during the pandemic, as he was among the first major artists to resume touring and performing live. He hosted a secret in-person show in Los Angeles last November, making sure all attendees strictly abided by COVID guidelines such as social distancing. He also put together a socially-distanced tour in the spring, which required attendees to adhere to temperature checks and to show proof of a negative test in order to enter. Taylor just finished up a summer 2021 tour promoting his debut solo album, CMFT, on Thursday in Denver, CO. He also appeared at Rock Fest in July.

Taylor’s band Slipknot recently announced the 2022 Knotfest Chile and Knotfest Brasil lineups. Both lineups include Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Mr. Bungle, Trivium, Sepultura and Vended, while the Brasil lineup also includes Motionless In White, Armored Down and Project 46. They are set to go on their 2021 Knotfest Roadshow next month, starting September 25 in their hometown of Des Moines, IA.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado