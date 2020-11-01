Corey Taylor To Host Secret In-Person Los Angeles Performance In November

Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour is planning to host a secret in-person Los Angeles performance on November 5. His most recent album, CMFT was released on October 2.

Taylor stated in order to be entered into the event fans must purchase a $25 signed poster or donating $5 to the Sweet Relief fund which assists those impacted by coronavirus. In addition one winner will receive an Epiphone Les Paul special vintage edition guitar signed by Taylor.

Because of coronavirus the concert will involve social distancing. Fans who are admitted in will have to provide their own transportation and own housing accommodations. Once admitted into the concert they will have to abide by social distancing rules which will include standing 6 feet apart, keeping hands cleaned or sanitized and wearing a face covering while at the concert.

Taylor will likely perform songs from his new album at the concert. He is also likely to play some favorites from Slipknot and Stone Sour.

Taylor also introduced a cover of Motörhead’s song Ace Of Spades earlier this year and Stone Sour is also on hiatus.

photo credit: Owen Ela