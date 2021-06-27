Corey Taylor of Slipknot Announces Summer 2021 CMFTour Dates

Home News Kaido Strange June 27th, 2021 - 11:25 AM

Slipknot singer and soloist Corey Taylor has announced tour dates for his CMFTour this summer. Tickets are now on sale and available on Corey Taylor’s official website. The first summer show will kick off on August 6 in Las Vegas. All the tour dates will feature the band The Cherry Bombs as the opening band.

Taylor will perform most of his songs from his solo debut album CMFT, along with some Slipknot and Stone Sour songs. The tour plans to stop at Cadott (Wisconsin), Grand Junction (Colorado), Fargo (North Dakota), Sioux Falls (South Dakota), Kansas City (Missouri), Denver and many more.

Corey Taylor will also be at Rock Fest this year (next month). Taylor worked with various musicians to create Netflix’s Thunderforce theme song. He also worked with Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, Chris Chaney to work on a few tributes to Bowie and CSNY.

CMFTour Summer 2021 tour dates

7/16 – Cadott, WI – Rock Fest *

8/6 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

8/7 – Sandy, UT – Rio Tinto Plaza

8/8 – Grand Junction, CO – Two Rivers Convention Center

8/11 – Sturgis, SD – Buffalo Chip Campground **

8/12 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing Company – Outdoors

8/13 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

8/16 – Springfield, MO – Gilloz Theatre

8/17 – Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

8/19 – Denver, CO – Sculpture Park

* No Cherry Bombs

** With ZZ Top

Photo Credit: Owen Ela.