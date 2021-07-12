Stagecoach Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Margo Price, Brandi Carlile and The Black Crowes

Home News Ellie Lin July 12th, 2021 - 10:49 AM

Music festival Stagecoach announced their 2022 dates and lineup on social media on Monday, July 2. The festival will take place April 28 through May 2 in Indio, Calif., the home of the festival since its beginning in 2007. Tickets for the festival go on sale July 16 at 10:00 AM, PST. Prices vary depending on the type of ticket purchased but general admission begins at $379.

Headlining the festival on the first date of the festival April 29 will be Thomas Rhett. Also performing on April 29 will be Maren Morris, Midland, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker. The second headliner is Carrie Underwood and performing on the same date will be Brothers Osborne, Margo Price and Orville Peck. Luke Combs will headline the final festival date and artists like The Black Crowes, Cody Johnson and Smokey Robinson will help him finish out the festival. The full festival lineup is below.

Margo Price recently released a cover of the late psychedelic rock legend Roky Erickson’s “Two-Headed Dog”. Earlier this year Price released a new song called “Long Live the King,” as a tribute to her heroes Elvis Presley, Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lennon. Previously, Price exclusively performed “Long Live the King” at her live sets. Recently, Price became the first woman to join Farm Aid’s board of directors. She also performed with both Nathaniel Rateliff and Loretta Lynn earlier in 2021.

In addition to her performance at Stagecoach, Brandi Carlile will perform at Moon Crush music festival in 2021. Carlile is eager for live performances– she’s hitting the road in the summer of 2021 and she wrapped up a livestream in March. Read mxdwn’s review of the livestream here.

The Black Crowes released a film of one of their concerts in July called Brothers of a Feather. They, too have announced tour dates for summer 2021.

