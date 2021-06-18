Margo Price Covers Roky Erickson’s Psych-Rock Freakout “Two-Headed Dog”

Home News Krista Marple June 18th, 2021 - 8:58 PM

Margo Price

Illinois-based singer Margo Price has covered the late psychedelic legend Roky Erickson’s hit “Two-Headed Dog.” Erickson, former frontman for 13th Floor Elevators, suddenly passed away in 2019 at the age of 71. Price’s cover of the 1975 song comes shortly before a tribute compilation will be released in honor of Erickson.

Price’s rendition of “Two-Headed Dog” is incredibly comparable to Erickson’s track. She kept her version true to Erickson’s while still incorporating her unique vocals to give the song a slightly different vibe while still holding it to Erickson’s level. As the cover track progressed, Price brought on a more psychedelic vibe to it.





Erickson’s tribute compilation, May The Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute To Roky Erickson, is said to feature several artists such as Lucinda Williams, Neko Case, Ty Segall and more. The album is currently scheduled to be released on July 17 via Light In The Attic.

Price recently paid tribute to Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Martin Luther King Jr. by releasing her track “Long Live the King” this past May. Throughout the track, Price mentions Presley, Lennon and MLK within her verses. Her lyrics are accompanied by organ, guitar and piano to help give the song an overall gospel feel.

Along with her recent release, Price announced that she would be going on a 2021/2022 tour. Price is scheduled to make 10 stops in cities such as Lexington, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Wheatland and more. Her tour kicked off on May 28 in Pelham, Tennessee and will make its final stop on June 18 of next year in Mountain View, California. Aside from her own tour, Price is also featured on the 2021 MerleFest lineup alongside artists like Sturgil Simpson, Leann Rimes, Melissa Etheridge and more.

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer