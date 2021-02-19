Margo Price and Loretta Lynn Duet on Remake of Classic 1972 Track “One’s On The Way”

Home News Anna Scott February 19th, 2021 - 1:18 PM

Prominent country star Loretta Lynn has collaborated with Margo price for a remake of Lynn’s 1971 song “One’s On The Way,” which also served as the title track for Lynn’s 1972 album. This rendition of the song comes off of Lynn’s forthcoming record, Still Woman Enough. This will be her 50th studio album, an impressive number.

In this version of the classic song, Lynn and Price trade lines as if they are having a gossip, but tell about the daily activities in their lives of Topeka, Kansas, while it seems like everyone else is out around the world. Lyrics such as “And the pill may change the world tomorrow, but meanwhile, today, here in Topeka, the rain is a fallin’, the dog is a barkin’” tell this story. The song was originally written by Shel Silverstein.

Listen to “One’s On The Way” with Price here:

After its release in 1971, “One’s On The Way” peaked at #1 on the Billboard country singles chart. Thus, its remake nearly 50 years later marks its lasting relevance and impact on country singers to follow.

Lynn’s Still Woman Enough will feature other prominent country singers, pointing toward her influence especially with the generation of women in country music that followed her. For this record, along with Price, Lynn collaborated with Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Tanya Tucker and many others. The Kentucky native, who turned 88 last April, released her previous album Wouldn’t It Be Great in 2019.

Price, an upcoming country star, shared her third studio album, That’s House Rumors Get Started, last July. The album was a hit among fans for its emotional punch blended into her upbeat and fun country sound. Price released a video for “Hey Child” off the album in January, and revealed she plans to hold an in-person concert in May.

The highly-anticipated upcoming record, Still Woman Enough, from the legendary country star Loretta Lynn will be out from March 19 via Legacy Records.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat