Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price Perform Say It Louder on CMT Crossroads

Aaron Grech March 16th, 2021 - 6:33 PM

Margo Price

Country singer-songwriters Nathaniel Rateliff and Margo Price have joined forces on CMT Crossorads, where they performed “Say It Louder” from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 2018 album Tearing at the Seams. CMT Crossroads is an upcoming show that features performance duets from two different artists from different musical backgrounds.

This performance of “Say It Louder” will be included in an upcoming CMT episode due out on March 26 at 10 p.m. ET on CMT. The duet on “Say It Louder,” is nostalgic country, with bluesy guitar hums and powerful vocal performances from Rateliff and Price.

It’s been a busy year for Price, who teamed up with Loretta Lynn for a reworking of “One’s On The Way,” which will be featured on Lynn’s upcoming studio album Still Woman Enough. This record reworks a lot of classic tracks by Lynn, modernizing them while also paying tribute to their impact.

Back in January, Price also released a new music video for “Hey Child” which coincided with the announcement of May 2021 tour dates. Last December, the performer also released a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “River,” which was originally featured on the 1971 studio album Blue. This performance was in celebration of the winter holidays.

Rateliff has been busy as well, releasing a music video for “Redemption” last month, which will be featured on the upcoming film Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake. The upcoming film will be an Apple Original, and focuses on a high school football star returning home and forming a new friendship. Last March Rateliff released the studio album And Its Alright.

“Regardless of this, And It’s Still Alright showcases Nathaniel Rateliff’s various different influences, drawing from folk, country, blues, R+B and soul. His vocal melodies are rich in sound, and the reverberation on many of the tracks here is perfect. If you are looking for a calming, soulful folk album to calm yourself down, this is the one,” mxdwn reviewer Zach Elmaghraby explained.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer