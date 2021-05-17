The Black Crowes Announces Rescheduled Summer 2021 Shake Your Money Maker Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 17th, 2021 - 11:28 PM

Southern rock band The Black Crowes have rescheduled their reunion tour to late summer 2021. It’s the second time they’ve had to reschedule the tour, which hoped to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album Shake Your Money Maker in summer 2020.

The tour will now kick off on July 20 with two nights at Ascend Amphitheatre in Nashville, TN, and will wrap up on September 25 at Bethel Woods in Bethel, NY. Between those shows, they’ll be playing concerts at venues across the United States, including Germania Amphitheatre in Austin, TX, The Forum in Los Angeles, CA and Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, NY.

All dates will be supported by up-and-coming hard-rock band Dirty Honey, and The Black Crowes announced bassist Sven Pipen would be rejoining the band for the tour. The band also reassured ticket-holders that all previously-purchased tickets for planned Shake Your Money Maker Tour shows will be honored at the new dates.

At the time the tour was first announced in 2019, vocalist Chris Robinson stated, “I’m thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we’ve made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n’ Roll & The Black Crowes!”

His brother, Rich Robinson, who’s the band’s lead guitarist and only other permanent member, also stated “First and foremost, I’m really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could’ve never fathomed.”

There’s been some friction between the two brothers, who disbanded The Black Crowes in 2015 and had reportedly been on poor terms for a few years leading up to their recent reunion. Their last release together was 2010’s Croweology LP.

Shake Your Money Maker 2021 Tour Dates

7/20 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

7/21 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

7/24 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/25 –Hartford, CT – The XFINITY Theatre

7/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – S&T Bank Music Park

7/29 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/31 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/1 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/3 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/4 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Amphitheatre

8/7 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/8 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

8/10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amphitheatre

8/11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/14 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Mitchell Woods Pavilion

8/15 – Austin, TX – Germania Amphitheatre

8/18 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

8/21 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

8/22 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/25 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

8/26 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre

8/29 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

8/30 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

9/4 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9/5 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

9/7 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

9/8– Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/10 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

9/11 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/15 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

9/17 – Wantagh, NY – Jones Beach Theater

9/18 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/22 – Washington, DC – Jiffy Lube Live

9/23 – Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion

9/25 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods