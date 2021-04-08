Margo Price Joins Farm Aid Board of Directors, Becomes First Woman To Do So

Home News Roy Lott April 8th, 2021 - 9:13 PM

Margo Price

Margo Price has achieved a huge milestone as she is now the first female artist to join the Farm Aid Board of Directors. Price and life-long family farm advocate and humanitarian Annie Nelson join board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and six music industry professionals in order to make efforts to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America.

“It is always a thrill to perform alongside my heroes on the Farm Aid stage, and it is one of the greatest honors of my life to become a member of the Farm Aid board,” stated Price in a press release. It’s been a dream of mine to help family farmers and communities across America ever since my family lost their farm in the fall of 1984 – a year before the first Farm Aid concert. I hope to use my voice to shine light on the issues of climate change, our health and the health of our soil and water, and, most importantly, food justice.”

With Mellencamp, Nelson and Young as founding members of the board, Price is also the second artist to ever join, following Dave Matthews in 2001.

Price recently joined Nathaniel Rateliff on CMT Crossroads, where they performed “Say It Louder” from Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats 2018 album Tearing at the Seams.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer