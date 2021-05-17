Brandi Carlile Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Noah Celaya May 17th, 2021 - 7:00 PM

Brandi Carlile has announced tour dates for this year, summer 2021. The tour starts on July 2 in Montana, and tickets go on sale Friday, 5/21, at 11 AM ET.

Brandi is on the recently announced BottleRock Napa Valley lineup, and she also plays Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA, and Roots N Blues Festival in Columbia, MO, in September. She also has other headlining dates lined up, including three nights at Bonner, MT’s KettleHouse Amphitheatre in July, a show Sheryl Crow and Yola at Gorge Amphitheater in August, and two nights with Colorado Symphony at Red Rocks Amphitheater in September. See all of her upcoming dates below.

07/2 MT-KettleHouse Amphitheater

07/3 MT-KettleHouse Amphitheater

07/4 MT-KettleHouse Amphitheater

07/23 NY-Forest Hills Stadium

07/27 MA-Koussevitzky Music Shed

08/14 WA-Gorge Amphitheatre

09/3-5 CA-BottleRock Napa Valley 2021

09/11 CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/12 CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/25 MO-Roots N Blues Festival

09/26 CA-Ohana Fest 2021

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz