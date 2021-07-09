St. Vincent Gets Writing Credit on Olivia Rodrigo’s “Deja Vu” Along With Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff

Home News Dylan Clark July 9th, 2021 - 10:36 PM

According to Pitchfork, St. Vincent, Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff have all received writing credits on Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Deja Vu,” which comes from her breakout album Sour. This comes after Rodrigo admitted in April that the bridge from the song was inspired by Swift’s song “Cruel Summer,” which was co-written by Swift, Antonoff and St. Vincent, also known as Annie Clark. It is unclear exactly why the writing credits were added just now.

Sour is one of the most successful and top-rated albums of 2021 so far, landing at No. 30 on mxdwn’s list of the best albums of the year so far. The album, led by singles like “Driver’s License” and “Good 4 U,” has propelled Rodrigo into superstardom, becoming perhaps the biggest musical phenomenon of the year so far.

It is worth nothing that Swift and Antonoff already had writing credits on Sour, with the song “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back,” which includes an interpolation of the song “New Year’s Day” from Swift’s 2017 album Reputation.

In late June, Rodrigo became wrapped up in a controversy with Courtney Love, who claimed that Rodrigo “stole” the artwork from the Hole album Live Through This to promote her Sour Prom live stream.

Earlier this month, Swift collaborated with Big Red Machine to release their song “Renegade.” This comes in the same year where she re-recorded and released a new version of her classic 2008 record Fearless, and became the first woman to win three album of the year awards at the Grammys.

Antonoff, a popular collaborator among today’s popular artists, has notably been working with Lorde on her new music. His band Bleachers also shared their new song “How Dare You Want More” in June. Their new album Take the Sadness Out Of Saturday Night is set to release on July 30.

Last month, Clark released an industrial-pop flavored cover of Metallica’s “Sad But True” as part of The Metallica Blacklist Album. She is set to go on tour this fall in support of her new album Daddy’s Home. The tour begins on Sept. 3 in Porland, Maine. She is also a headliner at the All Things Go Music Festival on October 16.

Photo credit: Owen Ela