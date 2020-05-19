Lorde Says She’s Worked on New Music with Jack Antonoff and It’s “So Fucking Good”

Home News Aaron Grech May 19th, 2020 - 11:36 PM

Pop artist Lorde recently revealed that she has worked on music with Jack Antonoff, although her recording plans have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This announcement was made during an email update sent to her fans, where she explains that they are still working together on the project, albeit in isolation.

“I started going back to the studio again in December, just for something to do, and to my surprise, good things came out. Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening,” she wrote, later adding: “A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down. We’re still working away — Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer.”

Lorde announced that she was working on an album last summer, however she had also delayed its recording due to the death of her dog in November. This upcoming project would be her first album since the release of Melodrama back in 2017, which Antonoff produced almost exclusively.

Antonoff is also known for working with the likes of Lana Del Rey, Taylor Swift and St. Vincent, in addition to his role as lead vocalist for the indie outfit Bleachers and as a guitarist in the indie pop band fun. Lorde is confident in her new project alongside the producer, stating “The work is so f—ing good, my friend. I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna