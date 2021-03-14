Taylor Swift Becomes First Woman to Win Three Album of the Year Awards and Ties Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon Most Ever

Home News Tristan Kinnett March 14th, 2021 - 9:04 PM

Taylor Swift won the Album of the Year Award for her album Folklore at tonight’s 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony. The Grammy ties her with Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon for winning the most album of the year awards ever, and the first female artist to have won three album of the year Grammys.

Swift’s previous two Album of the Year wins were awarded for Fearless (2010) and 1986 (2016). Having won three at such a young age, it’s possible that she’ll break the record with a fourth someday.

As for the artists she’s tied with, Sinatra won for Come Dance With Me (1960), September of My Years (1966) and A Man and His Music (1967). Wonder won for Innervision (1974), Fulfillingness’ First Finale (1975) and Songs in the Key of Life (1977). Simon won for Bridge over Troubled Water (1971) along with Art Garfunkel, Still Crazy After All These Years (1976) and Graceland (1987).

Folklore was up against Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo, Black Pumas’ Black Pumas, Coldplay’s Everyday Life, Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 3, Haim’s Women in Music Pt. III, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding.

The pop star was also nominated for awards in five other categories. She was up in Best Pop Solo Performance for “Cardigan,” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Exile,” Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Beautiful Ghosts,” Best Pop Vocal Album for “Folklore” and Song of the Year for “Cardigan.”

Swift wasn’t the only female artist to set a record for most wins at the Grammy celebrations tonight. Beyoncé has set a new record for most Grammy wins by a female artist with her 28th win and is also now the singer with the most wins.