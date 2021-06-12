Bleachers Shares New Springsteen-esque Song “How Dare You Want More”

Home News Noah Celaya June 12th, 2021 - 8:44 PM

Bleachers

Bleachers have released their new track “How Dare You Want More” along with a live performance video of the song. Bleachers debuted this track last month during their much-celebrated performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where they were the first full band to perform in the studio in over a year. Check out the performance below:

Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff says: “Over the past few years I found out things about my family that challenged some of the myths of our structure. I’ve felt rage, fear, darkness, etc around it, but at the end of the day what I am left with is that everybody wants a little more, and going out there and trying to get it is something that can produce a lot of shame in people. So … how dare you want more? How dare you go out and get what you want? How do you ask for it when you’re not sure if you even deserve it? It’s an easy song to write about the people in my life and the hardest thing to do to oneself.

This one is the band on fire. Testing the boundaries of how close we can get to the edge without falling off. This recording could not have happened with any other group of people and it’s the direct sound of all the time we’ve spent on the road and how we’ve learned to know what each other is going to do. The band is carrying me through.”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna