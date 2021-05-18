Bleachers Announces New Album Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night for July 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Stop Making This Hurt”

Home News Leanne Rubinstein May 18th, 2021 - 7:15 PM

Bleachers

Jack Antonoff’s band Bleachers has released their new track “Stop Making This Hurt” in anticipation for their upcoming third LP titled Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night. The album is set for release July 30 with RCA Records. The LP can be pre-ordered here.

“Stop Making This Hurt” is an upbeat pop song that tackles the idea of escape and freedom, especially in terms of depression and feeling stuck in time. The lyrics depict the feeling of hope in knowing that there is something better out there. The tune is catchy and repetitive with a fast-paced percussion and a saxophone accompaniment line, and Antonoff’s vocals carry the energy of the song with its clarity and drive.

The single was released with an accompanying music video directed by Carlotta Kohl. The video begins in an old-fashioned diner, and the song begins to play when Antonoff plays it on the jukebox at his table. He continues to dance through the diner with other customers and waitresses with the sun streaming through the windows, producing a light-hearted and fun energy that somewhat contrasts the message of the song.

Previously released from Take The Sadness Out of Saturday Night were the singles “45” and “Chinatown” featuring Bruce Springsteen late last year as the first tease for the album. Last year, Antonoff worked on projects with big-name artists such as Lorde, Lana Del Rey and The Dixie Chicks, having also produced for Taylor Swift in the past.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night tracklist:

1. “91”

2. “Chinatown” (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

3. “How Dare You Want More”

4. “Big Life”

5. “Secret Life”

6. “Stop Making This Hurt”

7. “Don’t Go Dark”

8. “45”

9. “Strange Behavior”

10. “What’d I Do with All This Faith?”