Thurston Moore Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Sonic Youth frontman/prolific musician Thurston Moore announced five United States concert dates for September 12-18, 2021. He also announced a London, UK show for August 29, separate from the US tour. Tickets can be purchased through Moore’s website.

The first US stop will be at Le Poisson Rouge, an iconic venue in New York, NY on September 12. Other stops include two nights at Chicago, IL’s Empty Bottle on September 14-15, one night at St. Paul, MN’s Turf Club on September 17 and an appearance at Milwaukee, WI’s Summerfest 2021 on September 18.

Moore’s last official album was September 2020’s By the Fire, featuring singles such as “Strawberry Moon,” “Hashish,” “Cantaloupe” and “Siren.” He also released an improvisational project called screen time in February this year, contributing to an Allen Ginsberg tribute project and performing at a Sylvain Sylvain tribute show around the same time.

He’s released dozens of solo albums over the years and collaborated with tons of experimental musicians, including Loren MazzaCane Conners, Nels Cline, Evan Parker, Yoko Ono and Merzbow, among others. Some of his other recent projects include a 2021 live album with Dave Tucker, Pat Thomas and Mark Sanders called Educated Guess Vol. 1, a 2019 experimental/rock album called Spirit Counsel and a popular 2017 record called Rock n Roll Consciousness.

Sonic Youth disbanded in 2011. However, they’ve been releasing archival material and concert recordings, including a live audio/visual release in celebration of Daydream Nation’s 30th anniversary and 11 other concert tapes.

Thurston Moore 2021 Tour Dates

8/29 – London, UK – The Clapham Grand

9/12 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

9/14 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

9/15 – Chicago, IL – Empty Bottle

9/17 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

9/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest 2021