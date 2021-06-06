Hiss Golden Messenger Reveals Laid-Back New Single “Glory Strums (Loneliness Of The Long-Distance Runner)”

Home News Aaron Grech June 6th, 2021 - 7:09 PM

Hiss Golden Messenger is back with a new music video “Glory Strums (Loneliness Of The Long-Distance Runner),” which was directed by Vikesh Kapoor, who also stars in the visual. This new single will be featured on the band’s upcoming album, Quietly Blowing It, out June 25 via Merge Records.

“Glory Strums (Loneliness Of The Long-Distance Runner)” juxtaposes the old and new, just like its nostalgia-laden instrumental, which features elements of lounge-inspired blues and Dylan-esque folk blended with modern day sensibilities. The music video is shot with a vintage camera, highlighting Kapoor as he grooves around a room while wearing boxing gloves and bikes around a suburban neighborhood.

This latest single follows the release of “If It Comes In The Morning,” which features a music video directed by KidEthnic, shot in Oxford, North Carolina and starring North Carolina actor Mike Wiley. This track was written following the death of George Floyd, amidst the Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the country last summer. Instrumentally, the song had a blues vibe, with horns and saxophones.

“Initially, I didn’t know how much hope to include in the song—I wasn’t feeling particularly hopeful myself in that moment—but I felt that it was important to remember that whatever happened, most of us were going to be fortunate enough to be given another day in which to enact what I feel are the most important and fundamental parts of being alive: joy, love, peace, the willingness to keep moving forward whether the cards fall in our favor or not,” Taylor explained in a press release.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer