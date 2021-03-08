Hiss Golden Messenger Announces New Album Quietly Blowing It for June 2021 Release and Shares New Song “If It Comes In The Morning”

Home News Aaron Grech March 8th, 2021 - 8:15 PM

Folk music band Hiss Golden Messenger has announced a new studio album Quietly Blowing, which will be released on June 25 via Merge Records. The group has also unveiled a new music video from the upcoming album called “If It Comes in the Morning,” which was directed by KidEthnic and shot in Oxford, North Carolina.

“If It Comes In The Morning” stars North Carolina actor Mike Wiley, who is shown lip-syncing to the song while wearing a black coat in a field. The track is slow, with an old-school blues influence coming through M.C. Taylor’s voice, while the instrumental hosts light piano keys, before being joined by electric guitar, saxophone and other horns.

This latest studio album will follow Hiss Golden Messenger’s 2019 release Terms of Surrender, which featured blends of pop and folk. According to Taylor, who serves as the band’s primary songwriter and bandleader, this track was written during the summer of 2020, as the country was facing widespread demonstrations following the death of George Floyd.

“Initially, I didn’t know how much hope to include in the song—I wasn’t feeling particularly hopeful myself in that moment—but I felt that it was important to remember that whatever happened, most of us were going to be fortunate enough to be given another day in which to enact what I feel are the most important and fundamental parts of being alive: joy, love, peace, the willingness to keep moving forward whether the cards fall in our favor or not,” Taylor explained in a press release.

Quietly Blowing It tracklist

1. Way Back in the Way Back

2. The Great Mystifier

3. Mighty Dollar

4. Quietly Blowing It

5. It Will If We Let It

6. Hardlytown

7. If It Comes in the Morning

8. Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)

9. Painting Houses

10. Angels in the Headlights

11. Sanctuary

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer