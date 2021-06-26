Secretly Renews Contracts With Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten and more

Home News Aswath Viswanathan June 26th, 2021 - 4:06 PM

Angel Olson always brings a smile to my face whenever I see her.

Secretly has announced that they are renewing contracts with several recording artists. The list of renewed contracts includes artists like Angel Olsen, Bon Iver, Mitski, Sharon Van Etten and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Along with the recording contracts, Secretly publishing has also renewed its publishing agreements with several artists including Bayonne, Jay Som and Strand of Oaks.

Jon Coombs, VP of A&R at Secretly Group, told Billboard, “We’ve always put artists first – and these deals are absolutely no exception to that.” The renewed artists belong to a couple different record labels. Japanese-American singer/songwriter Mitski belongs to the label Dead Oceans, while Angel Olson, Bon Iver, Sharon Van Etten and Unknown Mortal Orchestra all belong to Jagjaguwar.

Jagjaguwar is currently celebrating their 25th anniversary as a label by collaborating with the community of artists that helped shape and define their history. In February they announced JAG25, a year-long campaign that includes a series of 4 projects to be released throughout the year. Bon Iver and Sharon Van Etten have already contributed recordings for the first installment of the campaign, Dilate Your Heart.

Fellow label Secretly Canadian is also celebrating its 25th anniversary with a campaign, including a 4-part series of reissued classic albums from various artists on the label titled SC25 Editions. The proceeds from the campaign will be used to aid homeless families in Secretly’s hometown of Bloomington, IN through their charity SC25 — Every Light On This Side of The Town.

Jagjaguwar artist Sharon Van Etten recently announced that she’s featuring on the One Big Holiday Lineup in Riviera Cancun, Mexico in 2022. Recently, fellow artist Angel Olson released a box set through Jagjaguwar that includes her previous two albums, a bonus LP and other remixes.

Photo credit: Owen Ela