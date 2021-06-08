Spoon Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett June 8th, 2021 - 7:06 PM

Austin, TX indie band Spoon will be getting back on the road later this year for a Fall 2021 tour. They’ll be joined by Nicole Atkins on all headlining dates, and will join St. Vincent and Marian Mereba on a few concerts on St. Vincent’s tour.

They’ll kick off the tour in Ogden, UT as part of the Ogden Twilight Series on September 3, before playing two nights in Aspen, CO at Belly Up on September 4-5. Some of their other concerts include shows at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, CA, the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, an appearance at Ohana Fest in Dana Point, CA, a date at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY and a closing night at White Eagle Hall in Jersey City, NJ on October 24.

They’ll also be performing at Wilco’s Sky Blue Sky festival in Riviera Maya, Mexico on January 17, 2022. Tickets for all concerts will be available through Ticketmaster, with pre-sale for select venues beginning tomorrow, June 9, at 7 a.m. local time and general on-sale beginning this Friday, June 11, at 7 a.m. local time.

The Californian dates with St. Vincent will be part of her Daddy’s Home tour, which will be running at the same time as Spoon’s tour in support of her new album of that name. Some of her tour dates will be festival appearances, including a headlining spot at the Pitchfork music festival in Chicago, as well as performances at the Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas, the Shaky Knees festival in Atlanta and Austin City Limits this fall.

Mereba will only be joining Spoon and St. Vincent for the Hollywood Bowl show on September 24. She released a new EP in late May this year called AZEB.

Nicole Atkins’ last album was Italian Ice (2020). She’s been playing a few livestreams over quarantine, including her Funhouse Presents: The Last Waltz at Home virtual event and a livestream tribute to the late Adam Schlesinger. Atkins shared a collaboration with Marissa Nadler in April called “Mr. Blue,” and was recently announced for the 2022 edition of the Cayamo Cruise Festival.

Spoon hasn’t released new music since their 2017 album Hot Thoughts, which was their ninth studio LP. Their longtime bassist Rob Pope left the group in 2019. He was replaced at their concerts that year by Ben Trokan.

Spoon Fall 2021 Tour

9/3 Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight Series

9/4 Aspen, CO – Belly Up *

9/5 Aspen, CO – Belly Up *

9/7 Boulder, CO – Boulder Theater *

9/9 Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place *

9/10 Fargo, ND – Fargo Brewing – Outdoors *

9/22 Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre %

9/23 Berkley, CA – The Greek Theater %

9/24 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl %#

9/25 Dana Point, CA – Ohana Fest

10/17 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground *

10/18 Portland, ME – State Theatre *

10/19 Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater *

10/21 Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre *

10/23 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel *

10/24 Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall *

* with Nicole Atkins

% with St. Vincent

# with Marian Mereba

Photo credit: Owen Ela