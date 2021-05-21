Wilco Announces Sky Blue Sky 2022 Featuring Thundercat, Spoon and Kurt Vile & The Violators

Home News Dayzsha Lino May 21st, 2021 - 4:29 PM

Alternative rock band Wilco have announced the return of Sky Blue Sky, a destination concert experience in Mexico that is set to take place on January 17-21, 2022.This is going to be the second year of the band’s Sky Blue Sky festival, and will be jam-packed with live performances from artists such as Kurt Vile & The Violators, Spoon, Thundercat, Britt Daniel, Stephan Malkmus and many more.

The Festival will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and aside from live performances will also feature various activities such as yoga, poolside games, and cooking classes. Sky Blue Sky is also teaming up with a charity called Positive Legacy, who are known for their work and contributions to the Riviera Maya region by hosting beach cleanups, providing emergency medical care, building playgrounds, and “improving the infrastructure of the largest turtle sanctuary in the Yucatan.”

The first Sky Blue Sky festival – whose name is based on Wilco’s sixth studio album – took place in January of last year in the same location, right before the global COVID-19 pandemic put live shows and concerts to a halt. Now as the country is seeing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, the event is very likely to proceed, allowing a whopping 2500 guests to enter and enjoy all of the live festivities that so many people have been longing for.

Pre-Sale tickets for the Sky Blue Sky festival will be available for returning guests on May 26 and publicly on May 27. Guests can also buy their tickets at www.wilcoskybluesky.com.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried