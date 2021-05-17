Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen Appear to Be Teasing Something

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 17th, 2021 - 11:28 PM

Indie singer/songwriters Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen appear to have something in the works, that they teased today for this Thursday, May 20. They exchanged a series of tweets this afternoon hinted at something called “Like I Used To.”

“Hey @AngelOlsen want to hang this week?,” Van Etten asked in the first of the tweets, to which Olsen responded, “What day and when? I’ve missed seeing my friends…Like I Used To…” Van Etten replied, “Thursday morning. Let’s light one up…. Like I Used To.”

Whether it’s a collaborative single, cover, album, livestream performance, tour or anything else has yet to be confirmed. Van Etten has been celebrating the tenth anniversary of her 2010 album, epic, with a miniature covers album called epic Ten, featuring epic covers by artists including Big Red Machine, IDLES, Lucinda Williams, Shamir, Courtney Barnet featuring Vagabon, St. Panther and Fiona Apple.

In addition, Van Etten performed epic in full during a recent livestream performance. It was her breakthrough record, and the third she had released at that time after Sharon Van Etten (2008) and Because I Was in Love (2009). She has released three more albums since then, Tramp (2012), Are We There (2014) and Remind Me Tomorrow (2019).

She released a cover she made as well, of Daniel Johnson’s “Some Things Last a Long Time” from the Feels Good Man documentary. Van Etten was also one of the artists who appeared on Xiu Xiu’s latest, highly-collaborative album, Oh No, and shared a music video for their song together, “Sad Mezcalita.”

At the start of May, Angel Olsen shared a compilation of her last two records, All Mirrors (2019) and Whole New Mess (2020), packaged along with a new six-song bonus recordings LP called Far Memory. She highlighted two of the new songs as singles, “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)” and “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling).”

Olsen has released five studio albums in total so far, also including Half Way Home (2012), Burn Your Fire for No Witness (2014) and MY WOMAN (2016). She’s also shared a couple of covers recently, including a version of Bobby Vinton’s “Mr. Lonely” with Emile Mosseri and a version of George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness.”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna