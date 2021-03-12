IDLES Give Sharon Van Etten’s “Peace Signs” A Punk Twist

Home News Roy Lott March 12th, 2021 - 1:40 AM

English rock band IDLES has released their version of Sharon Van Etten’s “Peace Signs.” Compared to the original, the group add an energetic punk twist to the track, while Van Etten’s is a mid-tempo indie folk song. Etten was pleased with their version, “I feel very connected to IDLES and I hope they feel the same way. When I hear them covering “Peace Signs”, I hear another voice of mine deep from within. Special thanks to IDLES for coming into my world and making it theirs… and ours. X⁣” Check out the cover below.

The cover will be featured on Etten’s upcoming cover album celebrating the 10th anniversary of her sophomore album epic with a new album of covers of songs by Fiona Apple, Courtney Barnett and Vagabon, Lucinda Williams, Big Red Machine (Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon), Shamir and St. Panther. It s set to be released April 16 via Ba Da Bing and Sharon will celebrate with livestreams on April 16 & 17 that will see Sharon and her band perform epic live from Zebulon LA. Tickets are on sale now and benefit Zebulon.