Angel Olsen Gives George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” a Lo-Fi Folk Twist

Jesse Raymer September 14th, 2020 - 6:09 PM

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has had a busy last few months. Between the release of her latest album Whole New Mess, which featured tracks like “Waving, Smiling,” and covering artists like Tom Petty, Roxy Music and Bobby Vinton, Olsen has returned with her own intimate, lo-fi folk version of George Harrison’s track “Beware of Darkness.”

The artist posted the cover on Instagram and captioned it: “Beware of Darkness by George Harrison 9/11/2020. The original is pretty great. I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit.” The video begins with Olsen looking at the camera before she begins to gently play her guitar and the opening line of the song. Olsen stops, sips a beverage, and takes a moment of silence before resuming her rendition.

The cover is serene, with Olsen reserving her typically robust voice to almost a whisper. As the video continues, you can hear the hum of cicadas in the background, adding in an element of warmth to the performance. The footage is grainy, and the sound at times sounds static, which adds to the overall lo-fi feel of the cover.

In addition to the release of Whole New Mess and covers, Olsen also announced a Live Stream Benefit for MusiCares, which debuted back in April. Proceeds from the event also went to her touring crew. Additionally, Olsen participated in an at-home concert, where she covered Bruce Springsteen. Olsen also plans to perform at Mad Cool Festival and Nos Alive in 2021, as this year’s festivals were postponed due to Coronavirus.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela