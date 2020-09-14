Angel Olsen Gives George Harrison’s “Beware of Darkness” a Lo-Fi Folk Twist

Singer-songwriter Angel Olsen has had a busy last few months. Between the release of her latest album Whole New Mess, which featured tracks like “Waving, Smiling,” and covering artists like Tom Petty, Roxy Music and Bobby Vinton, Olsen has returned with her own intimate, lo-fi folk version of George Harrison’s track “Beware of Darkness.”
The artist posted the cover on Instagram and captioned it: “Beware of Darkness by George Harrison 9/11/2020. The original is pretty great. I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit.” The video begins with Olsen looking at the camera before she begins to gently play her guitar and the opening line of the song. Olsen stops, sips a beverage, and takes a moment of silence before resuming her rendition.
View this post on Instagram
The original is pretty great. I’m just messing around like a tired sad shit Words are good too: “Watch out now, take care Beware of falling swingers Dropping all around you The pain that often mingles In your fingertips Beware of darkness Watch out now, take care Beware of the thoughts that linger Winding up inside your head The hopelessness around you In the dead of night Beware of sadness It can hit you It can hurt you Make you sore and what is more That is not what you are here for Watch out now, take care Beware of soft shoe shufflers Dancing down the sidewalks As each unconscious sufferer Wanders aimlessly Beware of Maya Watch out now, take care Beware of greedy leaders They take you where you should not go While Weeping Atlas Cedars They just want to grow, grow and grow Beware of darkness”
The cover is serene, with Olsen reserving her typically robust voice to almost a whisper. As the video continues, you can hear the hum of cicadas in the background, adding in an element of warmth to the performance. The footage is grainy, and the sound at times sounds static, which adds to the overall lo-fi feel of the cover.
In addition to the release of Whole New Mess and covers, Olsen also announced a Live Stream Benefit for MusiCares, which debuted back in April. Proceeds from the event also went to her touring crew. Additionally, Olsen participated in an at-home concert, where she covered Bruce Springsteen. Olsen also plans to perform at Mad Cool Festival and Nos Alive in 2021, as this year’s festivals were postponed due to Coronavirus.
Photo Credit: Owen Ela