Sharon Van Etten Invites Fiona Apple To Cover “Love More”

Roy Lott April 15th, 2021 - 3:55 PM

Grammy award winner Fiona Apple is the latest artist to contribute to the tribute cover album of Sharon Van Etten’s album epic Ten. Apple adds her own alternative rock style and distinct vocals in her version of Etten’s “Love More.” The cover also features rhythmic bongo drums, soft acoustic guitars, piano and Etten’s voice infused in the back. Check out the cover below.

Etten took to Instagram discussing the cover as well as the impact that song has had on her life. “Although music has always been an important outlet for me, I knew I hadn’t lived like she had. Having no concept of age, I heard her voice as experienced and wise and someone that I wanted to be or to know. I carried her with me.⁣..” she stated in regards to Apple. “Now that Fiona’s version will exist in this universe, it helps me feel even farther away from the darkness I had to experience in order to write this song. She brings it life and light. She has given me her hand after all these years… and it is with pure joy to finally share this song in a brand new light by someone I always wished I could be.”

Other artists who have contributed to the album include Courtney Barnett, Shamir, Lucinda Williams and IDLES. It is set to be released tomorrow (April 16)

