Angel Olsen Enlists Jherek Bischoff for String Arrangement on “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling)”

April 20th, 2021

Today Angel Olson released another piece from her upcoming box set Song of the Lark and Other Far Memories, titled “Alive and Dying (Waving, Smiling).”

The set will be out May 7 on Jagjaguwar and will include previous album All Mirrors and its sister album Whole New Mess. Also included will be a bonus LP titled Far Memory, which features some remixes and reworked versions of songs off the two albums, as well as a 40-page book collection.

This new song follows “It’s Every Season (Whole New Mess)” and is a melodically rich orchestral version of Whole New Mess’s “Waving, Smiling” that was recorded during the All Mirrors Session. Olsen’s captivating voice is joined by the string arrangements of American musician and composer Jherek Bischoff, as well as an 11-piece orchestra.

According to the press release, Olsen said of the song:

“This song is all about chapters closing, and learning to let go of things I can’t understand. It’s very me – I will always nosedive into love, and suffering can definitely come with that. When I hear this version the strings really bring the song to its necessary bittersweet boiling point.”

Olsen’s older activity includes the release of her Phases EP at the end of 2017, as well as a memorable live performance at the El Ray in Los Angeles in April 2018 followed by an appearance at Levitation in 2019 in their support of mental health and substance abuse recovery service for musicians, music industry professionals and their families.

Photo credit: Owen Ela