Lucinda Williams Shares Sparkling Cover Of Sharon Van Etten’s “Save Yourself”

Roy Lott March 18th, 2021 - 5:36 PM

Lucinda Williams has shared her beautiful rendition of Sharon Van Etten’s “Save Yourself.” The cover is much like the original with Williams’ providing her soothing vocals. According to Pitchfork, Van Etten expressed her love for the cover.“I am in tears listening to Lucinda Williams’ interpretation of ‘Save Yourself,’ owning my words, watching her perform, giving it her heart.” Check it out below.

Williams’ cove comes shortly after band IDLES released their punk twist version of “Peace Signs” and Big Red Machine’s “A Crime” All three covers will be apart of the double LP for the tenth anniversary of 2010’s epic, called epic Ten. Fiona Apple and Courtney Barnett are also set to contribute with Apple covering “Love More” and Barnett covering “Don’t Do It” with Vagabon. The album will be out digitally on April 16 and physically on June 11 via Ba Da Bing.

With the album release, a concert streaming event will take place on April 16 and 17 from the venue Zebulon LA in Los Angeles, CA. All profits from the streaming will benefit Zebulon. Van Etten will also share a short documentary on the making of epic and the role Zebulon has made in her career after the concert.

Williams was recently announced to perform at the annual Outlaw Country Cruise alongside Emmylou Harris & The Hot Band, Steve Earle & The Dukes, Old 97’s, Rodney Crowell, Waco Brothers, Supersuckers and Sarah Shook & The Disarmers. The cruise will set sail from February 25 to March 3, 2022 from Miami to Costa Maya, Mexico and Harvest Caye, Belize.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna