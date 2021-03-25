Shamir Shares Ethereal Cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Dsharpg”

Home News Roy Lott March 25th, 2021 - 4:45 PM

Singer-songwriter Shamir is the latest musician to perform a Sharon Van Etten cover. He covers Etten’s “Dsharpg” with heavy guitar strings as well as dreamy and ethereal production with his angelic-like vocals. Check out the cover below. In a press release, Van Etten discusses how she discovered Shamir and choosing him to be a part of her upcoming tribute album. “I was drawn to Shamir’s music by the immediate authenticity and originality of his voice and instrumentation choices.’

She continues on to say “Not to mention that his vocal range is from another universe and his arrangements are dark and stormy. Self admittedly, I have a harder time keeping up with music today, but Shamir’s music stands out as truly original and a force to be reckoned with in his reimagining of a time where I grew up fondly, angsty and dreaming…”

Shamir joins the roster of many musicians that have contributed to Van Etten’s cover album of epic Ten, celebrating the 10 year anniversary of the original album. Big Red Machine, Courtney Barnett, Lucinda Williams, IDLES, and Fiona Apple. It is set to be released digitally on April 16 and physically on June 11 via Ba Da Bing. With the album release, a concert streaming event will take place on April 16 and 17 from the venue Zebulon LA in Los Angeles, CA. All profits from the streaming will benefit Zebulon. Van Etten will also share a short documentary on the making of epic and the role Zebulon has made in her career after the concert.

Shamir released his latest self-titled album last year, marking his first album in three years since 2017’s Revelations.