Fiona Apple, Courtney Barnett, Lucinda Williams, IDLES and More to Cover Songs from Sharon Van Etten’s 2010 Album epic

The singer-songwriter Sharon Van Etten has revealed an exciting release – a celebratory double LP for the tenth anniversary of 2010’s epic, called epic Ten. For this re-release, Van Etten enlisted a different artist to cover one song from epic, including the likes of Fiona Apple, Lucinda Williams, Big Red Machine, Courtney Barnett with Vagabon, and more. epic Ten will be out digitally on April 16 and physically on June 11 via Ba Da Bing.

Each Thursday leading up to the full digital release, Van Etten plans to share one of the cover tracks off the album. Today, she shared Big Red Machine’s take on “A Crime.” Big Red Machine is an experimental indie pop band, comprised of Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon, frontman of Bon Iver.

Listen to Big Red Machine’s version of “A Crime” here:

On this exciting release of covers from legends, Van Etten shared, “epic represents a crossroads for me as an artist — going from intern to artist at Ba Da Bing, from solo folk singer to playing with a band for the first time and beginning to play shows on tour where people showed up. I am in awe of the artists who wanted to participate in celebrating my anniversary and reissue, from young inspiring musicians, to artists who took me under their wing, who I met on tour, and to artists I’ve looked up to since I was a teenager. Each one of these artists continue to influence my writing and provide a sense of camaraderie during this new era of sharing music.”

epic Ten will also feature a concert streaming event over April 16 and 17 from the venue Zebulon LA. All profits from the streaming will benefit Zebulon. Before the concert airs, Van Etten will also share a short documentary on the making of epic and the role of Zebulon in her artistic career. epic Ten will be out digitally on April 16 and physically on June 11.

epic Ten Tracklist

1. “A Crime” – Big Red Machine

2. “Peace Signs” – IDLES

3. “Save Yourself” – Lucinda Williams

4. “DsharpG” – Shamir

5. “Don’t Do It” – Courtney Barnett (ft. Vagabon)

6. “One Day” – St. Panther

7. “Love More” – Fiona Apple

Photo credit: Kalyn Oyer