My Chemical Romance Postpones Reunion Tour Until 2022

Home News Caroline Fisher April 16th, 2021 - 7:03 PM

According to Stereogum, celebrated pop punk band My Chemical Romance has announced the second postponement of their reunion tour. After disbanding in 2013, the band reunited in 2019. The group originally scheduled the tour for 2020, but it was pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The band shared the announcement with their fans, saying “We are deeply sad, but those emotions are only a fraction of the depth of feeling we have all experienced watching the suffering and loss of the past year. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe.”

Tickets purchased for the 2021 tour will be honored in 2022, and ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Rescheduled dates can be found on the band’s website.

The band was scheduled to perform at Aftershock Festival 2021, with other acts like Rancid, Suicidal Tendencies and Rise Against. They were also set to headline Riot Fest 2021, with acts like Pixies and The Smashing Pumpkins.

My Chemical Romance frontman, Gerard Way, appeared on a mental health benefit livestream called “Unwound & Unplugged” in March of this year. In November of 2020, Way shared a mysterious photo on Instagram that many fans believe may be a hint that new music’s coming soon.

Way released a song titled “Here Comes The End,” featuring Judith Hill, in January of 2020. The artist went on to release four solo demos in April of 2020, which he says may or may not ever be formally released.

Guitarist of the band, Frank Lero, collaborated with other artists to perform an energetic cover of The Misfits’ “Earth A.D.” with Two Minutes to Late Night in August of 2020. Lero performed again with Two Minutes to Late Night in November, for a cover of “Walking On Broken Glass” by Annie Lennox from her 1992 album, Diva.