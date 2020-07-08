Gerard Way Releases New Song “Here Comes The End” Featuring Stunning Guest Vocals by Judith Hill from Netflix’s Umbrella Academy

Home News Paige Willis July 8th, 2020 - 5:11 PM

During quarantine Gerard Way, frontman of My Chemical Romance, has been releasing songs only on his personal SoundCloud account however, Way just released a new song. The new song is featured in the trailer for the second season of The Umbrella Academy, a Netflix original.

Gerard Way is a singer, songwriter and lead singer of the band My Chemical Romance. The musically talented artist is also a comic book writer and his comic book work lead to the Netflix original The Umbrella Academy.

It was reported that My Chemical Romance had broken up back in 2013, but they recently just reunited in 2019. The band was supposed to have a reunion tour with performances in Australia and Japan, however the dates for the tour have been postponed until 2021.

“Here Comes The End,” features vocals by Judith Hill. Hill has been working as a backup singer for various artists through the years. Hill even performed with Michael Jackson on his “This Is It” tour where she was chosen to be his duet partner for “I Just Can’t Stop Loving You.” Judith Hill was also close with Prince before his untimely death, and was with him days before he passed. Hill had been opening shows for Prince and had been collaborating with him leading up to his death.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Gerard Way explains that he had written this song before the pandemic had started but he feels that once the song had been wrapped up that it had a new meaning to its end. Way says, “The track feels simultaneously inspired by current events, early 90’s Primal Scream and The Rolling Stones.”

Way’s vocals in the song have an echo effect on them which is creates the essence of yelling. The song has very high energy and the rhythmic claps help to lift up the energy of the song. “Here Comes The End,” is a song that alludes to getting through a serious time where it feels like the end is near. Judith Hill’s vocals add a texture to the song that gives an added layer of vibrancy. Hill’s vocals are very strong and add intensity to the song which aids to the cinematic element of the songs origin.

The new series of The Umbrella Academy will be available for streaming on Netflix July 31.