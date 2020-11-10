Gerard Way Makes Mysterious Teaser Posts on Instagram

Home News Tristan Kinnett November 10th, 2020 - 8:59 PM

Gerard Way, frontman for My Chemical Romance, has posted a cryptic image of a statue that fans believe may be a teaser for new music. The band started playing shows again late last year after seven years apart.

Two days ago, Way posted a darkly lit picture of a statue to Instagram without a caption. Fans believe that it’s suggestive of new music because pictures of statues have been involved with several announcements about the band’s return.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gerard Way (@gerardway) on Nov 8, 2020 at 11:19am PST

Way posted a very similar statue, if not the same one, back in July before the band reunited. Fans on Reddit pointed out the similarity between posts, plus that picture was also uploaded without a caption.

A different statue, the winged Pasquale Rizzoli sculpture, was used to announce their first reunion concert, with the words “Like Phantoms Forever…” in the caption. During the show, the band used a similarly winged cherub as their backdrop.

Fans of Way and My Chemical Romance have enjoyed uncovering what they believe his latest sculpture post means. One fan recognized it as a statue of Our Lady of Lourdes, a Roman Catholic representation of the virgin Mary. A Reddit commenter noted that there was an Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Milton Keynes, England, the same city that My Chemical Romance had announced they would be playing in a video they posted in January that featured similarly cryptic imagery. In it, a skull-faced figure joins a group of hooded cult members in the forest for a ritual while folk music plays in the background.

My Chemical Romance rescheduled their Spring 2020 reunion tour to Fall 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also been announced to play festivals including Riot Fest and Aftershock next year.

Gerard Way has continued to release solo music since the band first took a break in 2013. In April, he released six rough recordings of new solo songs. In July, he shared “Here Comes the End,” featuring vocals from Judith Hill in the trailer for season two of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy. The show was inspired by Way’s comic book series of the same name and just announced earlier today that they would be beginning production on Season 3 in February.