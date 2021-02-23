Julien Baker and Gerard Way To Appear on March 2021 Mental Health Benefit Livestream Unwound and Unplugged

Home News Aaron Grech February 23rd, 2021 - 5:35 PM

My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way and singer-songwriter Julien Baker are set to appear on a mental health livestream called “Unwound & Unplugged,” which will take place on March 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Facebook. This event will be hosted by licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Mike Friedman and focus on “mental health, isolation, and the healing power of creativity and connection.”

“Unwound & Unplugged” is also held in partnership with Sound Mind Live and the National Day of Unplugging, an “awareness campaign that promotes a 24-hour respite from technology annually observed the first weekend in March.” Friedman is also the host of the Going There podcast, which Baker has been featured on.

Baker has been busy thanks to the upcoming release of her studio album Little Oblivions, which will be out on February 26. This project is accompanied by the single “Faith Healers,” which discusses the unhealthy ways people instill trust in others. The record also sees Baker reunited with her boygenius bandmates, Lucy Daucus and Phoebe Bridgers on her single “Favor.” The performer’s cover of “Fell On Black Days” from Soundgarden’s 1994 studio album Superunknown premiered on KEXP back in January. Her upcoming livestream in support of Little Oblivions will take place on March 25.

My Chemical Romance had a slew of reunion dates scheduled for last year, however they were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for this fall. Last November, Way posted a mysterious teaser on Instagram, which followed his April posts teasing four new solo recordings. He also premiered “Here Comes The End” last July.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer