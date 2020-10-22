Aftershock Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Metallica, My Chemical Romance and Rise Against

Home News Roy Lott October 22nd, 2020 - 10:11 PM

Aftershock Festival has announced its massive 2021 lineup. Set to take place at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA on October 7th through the 10th, the four-day festival will feature headliners Metallica, who are erforming two unique sets on Friday and Sunday of the festival and My Chemical Romance who were both confirmed for the sold-out postponed 2020 event. Other acts include Limp Bizkit, Rancid, The Offspring, Social Distortion, Rise Against, Volbeat, Machine Gun Kelly, Mastodon, Gojira, SEETHER, Parkway Drive and many more.

In a press release, Rancid stated “We can’t wait to play at Aftershock 2021 with our Bay Area brothers Metallica. We first played with them on the Lollapalooza tour in 1996 along with the Ramones and later down the road we toured across South America together. It’s gonna be wild, see ya in the pit!” Passes for the festival are on-sale now via the festival’s website, with 4-day passes starting at $380 and single-day passes for $120.

Metallica recently announced they will host a live stream acoustic concert called Helping Hands, which is in support of the charity All Within My Hands. The live stream will be broadcasted on November 14 at 2:00 p.m. PST for those who purchase tickets. The group will perform live from their Metallica HQ in San Rafael, California.

Fellow headliner My Chemical Romance are gearing up for their upcoming highly anticipated reunion tour next year, now set to begin September 8. 2021 in Philadelphia.

