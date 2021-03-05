Furnace Fest Pushes Back To September 2021 And Announces New Lineup Featuring Cave In, Converge Touché Amoré And More

Home News Sara Thompson March 5th, 2021 - 7:10 PM

Furnace Fest is back this year, though its dates have been postponed to this fall, September 24-26. The festival takes place at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama and was originally planned for its 20th anniversary last year, but due to coronavirus concerns was moved to May of this year, and the event has now been moved again.

The lineup includes several of the bands originally set to play at the event with some variations as well. Among those to appear are Converge, which was also included on the Cyberpunk 2077 track list, and drummer Ben Koller has hinted that the band is ready to record new material.

Also to play is Touché Amoré, who shared a new music video for their song “Lament” late last year and is to perform as part of Coheed and Cambria’s S.S. Neverender Cruise for October 2021.

Cave In is also playing Furnace Fest and was active last year, working with Two Minutes to Late Night to cover “You Make Loving Fun.” The band will also appear on a new ticketed live stream series Greetings From Splitsville, where Two Minutes to Late Night, Cave In, and Every Time I Die will cover each other’s songs.

Other artists to perform include Defeater, Eighteen Visions, Emery, End, Hopesfall, Life In Your Way, Living Sacrifice, Mae, Mayday Parade, Mineral, Misery Signals, and Underoath.

Unfortunately, Furnace Fest was not the only event to face postponement or cancellation due to the pandemic, which also affected festivals such as Governors Ball, Coachella, SXSW, and Pitchfork Music Festival.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat