Governors Ball Announces Late September 2021 Festival Dates

Governors Ball 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however the festival is planning a return this fall, which corresponds with Dr. Fauci’s reopening predictions. This event is now scheduled to take place from September 24 to September 26, although a lineup has not been announced. Those who want to roll over 2020’s concert passes, or who would like to receive a refund can do so here.

“Rest assured,” Organizers wrote in a statement to The BrooklynVegan, “we are working closely with the city and state authorities to ensure a safe experience for all. For more info on rolling over your 2020 tickets or requesting a refund, head to http://govball.com.”

Last year’s event was set to feature Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Flume, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., RÜFÜS DU SOL, Portugal. The Man, Jon Bellion, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Of Monsters and Men and Bleachers on its lineup.

First held in 2011, the Governors Ball Music Festival is typically held annually at Randall’s Island in New York City, which is mostly composed of parkland. While the festival is mostly focused on music, a number of high profile restaurants and food vendors from around New York City make appearances as well. This event is held by Founders Entertainment, while the fest itself was conceptualized by Jordan Wolowitz, Tom Russell and Yoni Reisman.

Although Governors Ball started out as a small festival, it expanded rapidly by its third year. “After the second year, we were like ‘Fuck it, let’s go for it. Let’s do a major music festival,” Russell said in an interview with Spin in 2015. “It was always our goal.”